Indore: Married woman hangs self to death

Indore: A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place in Azad Nagar area on Friday. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for her suicide.

According to Azad Nagar police station staff, the deceased was identified as Aarti (24), a resident of Shiv Nagar area. She was found hanging by one of her family members after which she was rushed to the hospital and the police were informed. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. It is said that her parents came to the city to visit Ujjaini. They took Aarti along and later they dropped her at her in-law's place again.