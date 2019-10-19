Indore: Married woman ends life

Indore: A 22-year-old married woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Dwarkapuri Colony area on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and therefore the reason of her suicide could not be established till Saturday evening.

Dwarkapuri police station incharge Vijay Sisodiya said the deceased has been identified as Nikita Kushwah, a resident of Suryadev Nagar. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. The incident was discovered when husband reached home at 5.30 pm. He immediately took her to the hospital but she could not be saved. Later, the police were informed. The body has been sent for autopsy and investigation is underway.

Sisodiya said police have checked the spot but no suicide note was recovered. However, the room where she took such an extreme step has been sealed.