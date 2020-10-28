Indore: Married for love, killed on suspicion

Indore: Just two months after their love marriage, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband on suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair. The incident took place in the posh Jaora Compound area on late on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves in the locality.

CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Purti Tiwari said the murder was most brutal - the husband first strangulated his wife with a dog's chain and then repeatedly stabbed her using a knife. The husband has been arrested by the police.

CSP Tiwari said the deceased has been identified as Anshu Sharma (22). She got married to Harsh Sharma on August 17, 2020 against her parent’s wish, and was staying with him.

Late on Tuesday night, Harsh had an argument with Anshu related to her alleged affair and it escalated to such an extent that Harsh first strangled and then stabbed Anshu in a fit of rage.

FAMILY ALSO INVOLVED IN KILLING: GIRL'S FAMILY

Anshu's maternal uncle Inder Mahodiya alleged that Harsh's parents were also involved in the killing. He alleged that after the incident, Harsh's parents didn’t even inform Anshu’s parents, and it was the police who informed the family.

Inder alleged that Harsh had first assaulted Anshu as there were injury marks on her face and one of her eyes was damaged. He said Harsh and his family were harassing Anshu right after her marriage. He expressed fear that Anshu might not get justice as one of Harsh's relative was associated with a political party.

USED TO WORK AT HARSH'S OFFICE

The family members said that Harsh runs a business of organic vegetables in Palasia area where Anshu used to work. Then, they liked each other and later they got married in a temple in August. Anshu's family who live in Kalindi Gold Township were not ready for this marriage. It is said that Harsh’s father Rajeev is a share broker and has an office in Palasia.

FAMILY MEMBERS PROTEST BEFORE POLICE STATION

After the postmortem, Anshu's family members took her body in front of Sanyogitaganj police station and staged a protest on the road. They were demanding strict action against the accused. They were at the police station for more than half an hour. The senior police officials talked with them and pacified them.