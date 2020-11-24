Indore: Marriage business in doldrums due to administration’s restrictions

Indore: The new guidelines issued by the Indore district administration related to marriage function have upset the event managers, the hoteliers and others who make a living out of the people's marriages.

They said that this year they have suffered losses due to lockdown and now these restrictions will completely break their backs and thousands will become unemployed. They point out that around 15 days of 'Muhurat' remains in the next couple of months and after that the 'Muhurat' will come only after April 22nd.

Guideline impact on marriage garden

Shailendra Purohit of La Omni Garden said that each year around 80 to 100 marriages take place in the garden, but there were only 30-35 this year. The expenses have increased and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited, people are preferring marriage halls and hotels.

“We have not taken order of functions with more than 250 guests. People are now inviting people from 5 pm to 6 pm for dinner which is impractical. On an average there are 500 guests, 50-60 caterers, 10 men managing the tent, 5 looking after the lighting and 15 staff of the management at any marriage function, now the number has come down to 35 per cent of that figure.

“In the maintenance of any marriage garden it cost around Rs 3 lakh per month which includes staff salary, room maintenance, electricity bill etc.

For 200 guest marriage function, it will cost Rs 1.5 lakh as rent of the garden (which includes lighting and other staff), apart from the cost of catering. "This proves too expensive for most people who are now preferring banquet halls which are cheaper," said manager of Girdhar Mahal Garden Suresh Chouhan.

Guideline impact on mahila sangeet choreographers

“People who had booked to learn dancing are demanding a refund as most functions have been cancelled”, said Shivani Soni who is mahila sangeet choreographer and owner of 'Dancesation By Shivani'.

Guideline impact on lighting

“Our business has been badly affected because main events in marriage functions occurs in the night with heavy lightings and decoration but now maximum events are planned in day time. Everything has became so expensive that people are cutting costs everywhere”, Gajendra Mishra, who rents out lighting equipment at marriage functions.

Guideline impact on Heena (Mehendi) artists

“Earlier, apart from the family where the marriage is taking place, the women of neighbourhood and other were also called for mehendi function, but now our customers are restricted to a few close members of the family”, said Rizwana Badshah, mehendi artist.

Guideline impact on caterers

“After the guideline our clients have decreased the number of invitiees which has indirectly affected our business. Compared to previous years we were already in a loss and now this guideline will add to our woes. I wonder how the corona positive cases were low only before election days and how there is a sudden rise now?”, Shubham, a caterer, wondered

Guideline impact on hoteliers

“Only 100 people are allowed in hotels and banquets. Due to the guideline our business is already running low because more than 60 per cent people visit hotels after 8 pm which is now the closing time. ”, Sumit Suri, Chairman, MP Comittee of Hotel Restaurant Association (Western India).

Suggestions given by affected people

1. Administration should deploy cops outside the marriage garden so that crowd can be managed.

2. Time should be extended from 8 pm to 11 pm for restaurants.

3. Some leniency should be provided in the number of invitees at marriage function.

4. People can invite guest in a staggered manner.

5. People should cooperate with garden management and follow the guidelines properly.