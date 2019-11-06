Indore: MARKFED starts urea sale

Indore: The state government has withdrawn the ban on sale of urea from MARKFED. With this, the sale of urea began from MARKFED this week. “State government took back the decision on Monday ,” said farmers’ union leader Bablu Jadhav.

The state government’s earlier decision to discontinue urea sale from MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation had created trouble for farmers as they had to purchase fertiliser at higher rate from the market. According to Jadhav, notice was issued in mandis in October that MARKFED will not sell urea. This caused panic among farmers. Free Press was first to publish story on urea ban at MARKFED, which the farmers shared with officers concerned. Thereafter, state government took cognizance and withdrew its decision.