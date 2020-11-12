Indore: Markets burst to the seams on Dhanteras

Indore: Covid? What Covid? Come see the rush at the markets. The buying spree for the auspicious day on Thursday wiped out the sluggishness in the markets and a new dawn of hope emerged for the traders on the sparkling night of Dhanteras.

All prominent markets, including gold, automobile and electronics witnessed extremely heavy trading till late night. Sale of cars crossed by 200 units, while in the two-wheeler segment, the sale was at par with last year. Gold-silver jewellery shops were crowded with buyers.



The five-day-long mega festival of lights, Diwali, commences from Thursday. Roads leading to the prominent markets were chockablock.



Light weight gold and diamond jewellery in demand



Anil Raka, Member of MP Sarafa Association informed that the sluggishness witnessed during Pushya Nakshatra was completely erased on Dhanteras. A large number of people had made a beeline for the glitzy showrooms.



Traditionally, buying of gold with Goddess MalaLaxmi imprints, especially coins, are considered auspicious during Dhanteras and hence the related counters had more customers. People also queued up for light weight gold and diamond jewellery. Till late night, the zeal among buyers was highly noticeable.



People took delivery of vehicles as per Muhurat



What Ganesh Chaturthi, Navrati and Dussehra failed to do due to the Covid menace, Dhanteras did in the vehicle sector. The sales vroomed northwards. Those who had advance booking came to take delivery of their vehicle following the auspicious day. The sales figures of two and four wheeler vehicles were highly impressive. Aditya Kasliwal, Director Kasliwal Honda and Vice President of Association of Automobile Dealers of Indore (AADI) said, "Though throughout the day a very good number of sale of automobiles was witnessed, but a fresh buying spree emerged in the evening. Buyers took delivery of their choicest vehicles as the ‘Shubh’ Muhurat arrived. The trend was seen till late in the night."

As per a rough estimate, over 1,800 cars were sold during the entire day, which is a very impressive count compared to that of last year. The sale of all brand two-wheelers was pegged around 8000 units, which is

almost equal to that of last year's sale figures.



Bartan Bazar more Crowd, 50% less sale



Buying utensils on Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious move. Traders decorated their shops beautifully. But the cash registers did not jingle to the expected level. Prakash Kukreja,

founding member of Indore Bartan Vikreta and Nirmata Sangh, said the crowd remained as usual, but the sales figure was about 50% less than that of last year.