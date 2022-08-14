Indore: Market traders take out a Tiranga Yatra

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders of markets of the city took out a huge Tiranga Yatra on Saturday which wound its way through the different markets.

The yatra was taken out under the aegis of the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was organised on the occasion of ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Ahilya Chamber of Commerce president Ramesh Khandelwal said that MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Malini Gaur were also present at the yatra. In his address, the MP and MLA said, “We’ve seen such a grand and huge rally of traders in the city for the first time.”

To organise the rally, an organising committee was constituted by the chamber president, which included Dheeraj Khandelwal, Rajat Bedia, Kailash Moongad, Rajesh Baheti, Narendra Bafna, Avinash Shastri, Manish Nigam and Hema Panjwani. More than 160 business organisations of the city and members of the Transport Association were present in large numbers.