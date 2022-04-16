Indore: ​Marathi Sahitya Akademi organises Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Lokdhara Rang Yatra

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh)



The Marathi Lokdhara Rang Yatra, by the Marathi Sahitya Akademi Madhya Pradesh Sanskriti Bhopal, was organised on 15 and 16 April at Vishwas Nagar, Pithampur, where presentation of Rang Manch was given by cultural artistes of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In this, Dr Anand Mali from Nashik, Maharashtra and dancers from Jabalpur captivated the audience by their performance on Shivaji Maharaj and others.

President of Marathi Speaking Association Sangram Singh Raje Bhosale said the purpose of this two-day event is to promote Marathi culture and introduce our next generation to folk art. Usha Thakur, tourism minister, Madhya Pradesh Government, former Dhar MLA Karan Singh Pawar, Sandhya Surajmal Sharma, etc. were guess guests of the programme.

photo attached





(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:02 PM IST