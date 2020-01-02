Indore: Many pets in distress due to foggy weather

Indore: Lack of sunshine is not only affecting your body and mood, but also that of your pet. These weather changes affect them more than one can judge by their behaviour. From moodiness, laziness to respiratory tract infections, many pets, especially puppies and aged pets, are finding it hard to bear this foggy weather.

As shared by veterinarians, the number of cases of infections and joint pains in pets rose unexpectedly during last week. “We are receiving at least three to five such cases every day, which is a clear sign that pets need extra care now,” Dr Anil Asati, joint director of the veterinary department, said.

Further, three stray dogs have reportedly died in the city in the last week due to falling temperature. “We are receiving several complaints of dogs suffering from severe fever and shivering every day, and three died due to cold in last few days,” Priyanshu Jain, state coordinator of MP police assistance centre against animal cruelties, said.

On the positive note, there are many temporary shelters and sleeping beds prepared by animal lovers in the city to care for stray dogs.

Following are essentials to care for pets as advised by veterinarians:

Some of the common mistakes

* Frequent hot baths for pet

* Keeping their overall food intake same or increasing it exponentially

* Limiting pet to house and veranda

* Wrapping pet in a jacket all the time

* Skipping grooming

Keep your pet fit with these tips

* Bath your pet once in 15 days with lukewarm water

* Groom regularly as it increases circulation

* Increase calorie intake by 200 calories

* Do not expose to severe cold weathers

* Put up jackets and woollens only at night as too much coverage can cause skin diseases

* Ensure that your pet gets regular exercise and increase it to beat laziness

* Give sun exposure as a precaution to pneumonia

* Eggs and soya bean chunks are the best source of protein for your pet, ensure their intake every day

Inhalation of steam best for cough

In the last couple of years, Indore has rain followed by winters that result in steep variations between wet and dry weather. This sudden drop in temperature often results in blockages in pets by cough.

Exposure to lower temperatures, cold winds and heavy rains increases the likelihood of infections in pets. Normally, we prescribe antibiotic dosage with cough syrup.

These dosages are determined based on body weight, breed and age of the animal and hence, we always suggest examination before the prescription.

Another issue that crops up is that most pets do not take in dosages easily, so we prescribe injections. The best way to keep your pet’s nasal cavity healthy is by ensuring inhalation of steam with prescribed tablets.