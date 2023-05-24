Indore : Many dreams come true as 100 colonies legalised

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The slogging of several thousand people came to an end as a total of 100 colonies in the city were legalised by the state government on Tuesday. Indore Municipal Corporation distributed the non-objection certificates to residents of these colonies in an event held at Ravindra Natyagrah.

Addressing the event, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the announcement of the Chief Minister along with the resolution made during the formation of the Mayor-in-Council has been fulfilled with the legalisation of 100 illegal colonies of the city.

“Now, the plot map will be passed to the citizens and banks will give loans for the construction of buildings in these colonies. The standard of living of the citizens will improve in these colonies as civil infrastructure can now be developed there,” he said.

He said that the IMC will start implementation of development works like roads, drainage, electricity etc under basic facilities in these colonies.

The mayor said that it is necessary that the residents of the legalised colonies cooperate for the development of the city as well as their area by paying property tax, water cess, waste management charges and other taxes in a lump sum.

He said that the process will now be started for the legalisation of the remaining illegal colonies as per the rules.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the long-standing demand for legalisation of colonies has been met. “In the first phase, 100 colonies have been legalised. The remaining colonies will be regularised as early as possible,” he said.

MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Malini Gaud, Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, collector Ilayaraja T and others were present on the occasion.

10 colonies in Ward 16 legalised

The maximum number of illegal colonies was legalised in Ward 16 on Tuesday. A total of 10 illegal colonies in this ward were legalised followed by eight colonies in Ward 1 and seven each in Ward 20 and Ward 39.

