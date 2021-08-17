Indore: Many colonies to go without water today

Indore: While some colonies had to face water woes on Monday, many localities in the city will have go without drinking water on Tuesday as Indore Municipal Corporation has undertaken a 24-hour shutdown for installation of a flow meter at the Bijalpur control-room.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said the work of installing a 700-mm diameter flow meter at the Bijalpur control-room is being done by Ramki Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad. A shutdown of 24 hours of water supply from Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II was effected from 8 am on Monday, which will continue until Tuesday morning, he added. In many areas, water supply was hit due to stopping of the Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps on Monday. As the Narmada Phase-2 pumps were shut down, IMC made direct supply from the third phase to the pipeline connected with Phase-2 pumps, too.

Colonies connected with the Annapurna overhead water tank received water at a low pressure. The localities included Triveni Colony, Raj Mahal Colony, Manik Bagh Main Road, Lal Bagh, Modern Village Colony, Dhobi Ghat, Raja Bagh, Bhawanipur, Priyanco Colony, Silver Palace, Sudama Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar and so forth. The colonies connected to the Bilawali overhead tanks were also hit. These included Ashka Colony, Saifee Nagar, Martand Nagar, Prem Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Roop Ram Nagar and so forth.

On August 17, overhead water tanks in as many as 14 localities, including Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, MoG Lines, Scheme No. 103, Chhatribagh, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex and Narwal will remain dry. Colonies connected to these overhead water tanks will have to go without water on that day. Besides direct supply of water will remain hit at colonies connected to overhead water tanks in Raj Mohalla Annapurna and Bilawali on August 17. This is the second time that IMC has gone in for a shutdown for installation of a flow meter at the Bijalpur control-room. Last week, too, a 24-hour shutdown was initiated because of which water supply in many pockets was hit for two days.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 02:03 AM IST