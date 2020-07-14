Indore: Many colonies go without water due to fault at Jalud pumping station

Indore: Many colonies in western part of the city had to go without drinking water on Tuesday due to electrical fault at Jalud pumping station.

The fault was caused when a monkey jumped on power lines leading to a fault which resulted in stopping of Narmada Phase II pumps on Monday.

The fault could not be rectified till 9 pm due to which water could not be supplied to some overhead tanks in the city.

Eight overhead water tanks remained empty while three could not be filled to the capacity.

No water could be supplied to overhead water tanks at Raj Mohalla, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chhatribagh, Lokmanya Nagar, Jinsi, Agarbati Complex and Dravid Nagar.

Colonies connected to these overhead tanks had to go without water.

Overhead water tanks in Annapurana, Gandhi Hall and Malhar Ashram could not be filled to the capacity due to which colonies connected to them had to see supply of water with low pressure.