Indore: Man's charred body found in trolley bag near Bypass Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Police recovered the charred body of a man in a trolley bag from a field near Bypass Road under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction on Sunday.



Police said the victim was set afire on Saturday night as embers were still smouldering when the police found the body. The deceased could not be identified till the filing of this report.



Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Manish Dawar said that information about the charred body was received at around 7 am. The body was recovered from a field near Nihalpur Mundi village, about 500 metres away from the Bypass Road. The body was found charred stuffed in a trolley bag. The bag was also burnt so the police believed that the man was killed somewhere else and his body was taken in a trolley bag by the killer/killers in the isolated place where he was set ablaze.



“The deceased is male and he is between 30 to 40 years old. The information about the missing persons is being gathered from the nearby police stations to identify the deceased. Police would be able to identify the killer/killers only after the identification of the deceased. Also, the CCTVs of the various places at Bypass Road are being checked by the police”, Dawar added.



Killer must have used petrol

The face of the deceased is also charred but police have circulated the photos of the deceased to nearby police stations and other places to identify him. However, there are no reports of missing persons in nearby police stations. Police believe that petrol was used to set the body on fire. Marks of a vehicle in which the body was most probably carried were also found near the body.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:41 AM IST