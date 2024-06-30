Indore: Man's Body Found At Barlai Railway Station, Hit By Train | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man’s body was found on platform no. 1 of Barlai railway station on Friday. There are two possibilities of how the body ended up on the platform, either the man was hit by a speeding train and was thrown in the air and fell on the platform or he was hit by the train at the railway track and reached the platform in an injured condition and died on the platform.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Verma, a resident of Dewas district. He was a driver. GRP station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that he had a female friend living near the station whom he used to visit frequently. He reached her home on Wednesday night in an inebriated condition and asked her to cook food.

He left her place saying he was going to buy milk and did not return. The GRP officials found his body on platform No. 1 the next morning. He might have come in contact with a speeding train while crossing the track in an inebriated condition. The police began a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Youth Held For Raping Minor Girl

Youth Held For Raping Minor Girl | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malharganj police detained a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a minor girl, an official said on Saturday. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Malharganj police stating that she met a 19-year-old youth, who is a golgappa vendor, at his stall.

He befriended her and called her at a café in Malharganj area. When she went there, he forcibly made physical contact with her. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and detained him.