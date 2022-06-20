Indore: Manjit Sachdeva is new YC chairman

Tony Sachdeva | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Yeshwant Club election which was held on Sunday ended on a good note for Sachdeva's panel. Manjit Tony Sachdeva , elected as the new chairman of the club, swept the majority of the votes in the election and trumped his competitor Paramjit Chhabra by 253 votes. The election was held between the two panels namely, Team Happy YC and Team Pummy Chhabra.

In all, 2,451 members cast their votes, where Sachdeva secured 1,348 votes while Pummy got 1,095 votes. After a gap of four years, Sachdeva's team won most of the posts on the committee.

Sanjay Gorani (Team YC) won the battle against his rival Sudeep Bhandari (Team Pummy) for the title of Hon. secretary by 676 votes. For the position of joint secretary Atul Seth (Team Pummy) received 1335 votes eliminating his competitor Surbhi Choudhary. For the position of Treasurer Aditya Upadhayay (Team YC) bagged the position against Vijay Kasturi (Team Pummy). In the managing committee, 4 members of Team Happy YC were elected while Team Pummy was able get only one post in the managing committee.



Total vote count:2451

Chairman

Manjit Tony Sachdeva: 1348

Paramjit Chhabra: 1095

Hon Secretary

Sanjay Gorani: 1558

Sudeep Bhandari: 882

Joint Secretary

Atul Seth: 1335

Surbhi Choudhary: 1095

Treasurer

Vijay Kasturi: 1123

Aditya Upadhaya: 1310

Managing Committee

Rupal Parekh: 1660

Sandeep Jain: 1706

Nitesh Dani: 1355

Animesh Soni: 1522

Shikhar Verma: 1096

Vipin Koolwal: 1630

Manoj Pahadia: 824

Nitesh Gupta: 776

Manish Mahase: 818

Shailendra Khare: 653