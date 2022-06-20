Indore: Manjit Sachdeva is new YC chairman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
The Yeshwant Club election which was held on Sunday ended on a good note for Sachdeva's panel. Manjit Tony Sachdeva , elected as the new chairman of the club, swept the majority of the votes in the election and trumped his competitor Paramjit Chhabra by 253 votes. The election was held between the two panels namely, Team Happy YC and Team Pummy Chhabra.
In all, 2,451 members cast their votes, where Sachdeva secured 1,348 votes while Pummy got 1,095 votes. After a gap of four years, Sachdeva's team won most of the posts on the committee.
Sanjay Gorani (Team YC) won the battle against his rival Sudeep Bhandari (Team Pummy) for the title of Hon. secretary by 676 votes. For the position of joint secretary Atul Seth (Team Pummy) received 1335 votes eliminating his competitor Surbhi Choudhary. For the position of Treasurer Aditya Upadhayay (Team YC) bagged the position against Vijay Kasturi (Team Pummy). In the managing committee, 4 members of Team Happy YC were elected while Team Pummy was able get only one post in the managing committee.
Total vote count:2451
Chairman
Manjit Tony Sachdeva: 1348
Paramjit Chhabra: 1095
Hon Secretary
Sanjay Gorani: 1558
Sudeep Bhandari: 882
Joint Secretary
Atul Seth: 1335
Surbhi Choudhary: 1095
Treasurer
Vijay Kasturi: 1123
Aditya Upadhaya: 1310
Managing Committee
Rupal Parekh: 1660
Sandeep Jain: 1706
Nitesh Dani: 1355
Animesh Soni: 1522
Shikhar Verma: 1096
Vipin Koolwal: 1630
Manoj Pahadia: 824
Nitesh Gupta: 776
Manish Mahase: 818
Shailendra Khare: 653
