Indore: Mandi Secretary Mansingh Muniya suspended for irregularities, Rajesh Dwivedi is new Secretary

Indore: Mansingh Muniya, Mandi Secretary and Deputy Director, Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Indore, was suspended on Thursday evening with immediate effect. The action was taken following various irregularities made by Muniya including an alleged firing incident in the Mandi campus.
Sandeep Yadav, Managing Director, MP Agricultural Marketing Board, Bhopal released Muniya's suspension order on Thursday. As per the
order, Muniya, under the preliminary inquiry of Joint Director Market
Board, Indore, various irregularities were found including marketing arrangement of potato, onion and garlic, illegal allocation of 9 shops and illegal allocation of canteen in fruit-vegetable Mandi. Similar, prima-facie he was found responsible in lack of control over fruit vegetable mandi during lockdown period. Irregularity in license renewal of traders and
profusion of mandi fees in fruit vegetable mandi were also reported.
FIR has been lodged against him on allegation of firing in the air on
Independence Day. During two inspections of Collector
and Divisional Commissioner, he remained absent. Finally, he has been
suspended and attached to Marketing Board Office in Bhopal.
Rajesh Dwivedi, Assistant Director, Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural
Marketing Board, Headquarters Bhopal, is transferred to the city and
appointed new Mandi Secretary of Indore Mandi. He is appointed in
place of Muniya. The orders of this regard released just after
suspension order of Muniya. Dwivedi is instructed to assume the charge
as early as possible.
