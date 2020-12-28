Indore: MANDATE OF TC: Education department informs parents, schools

Indore: School education department has informed all parents and schools reminding them about mandate of transfer certificate (TC) for admission in any classes except pre-primary. The reminder and notice came after Association of Unaided Private Schools from Indore met with KK Dwivedi, Director of Public Instructions Directorate and raised the issue.

The notice said, “During discussions with various organizations of private schools, it has been conveyed by their representatives that some government and non-government schools are being given admission to students from other schools without checking and taking transfer certificate (TC) of the former school.”

Warning the schools, the department said that giving admission to any student without TC is against the rule and any school found in default of the same will have to bear consequences.

“In relation to the above, it is clarified that in Chapter 3 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam, 1973 which deals with the management of pre-secondary and higher schools, it is clear in Chapter 45 (2) which is related to admission It is mentioned that ‘The guardian of a student who wishes to get admission in a recognized school in Madhya Pradesh, will submit the transfer certificate of the school where he has last studied along with the admission application’," the notice said.

Further, the notice said that the act of giving admission without TC is unfair. It directed that all non-government / government schools should take admission proceedings as per rules.

“On receiving a complaint in this regard, action should be proposed against the concerned,” the notice said.