​Indore: Mandala Puja held at Lord Ayyappa temple​ by Malayali community

Indore:

On the 41st day of 60-day Mandala Puja at Lord Ayyappa temple, Mahalaxmi Nagar, ‘Nalpothunu Puja’ with 16 types of prayers was performed to celebrate the special day. Devotees from Malayali community joined the celebrations in large numbers and participated in the day-long prayers.

The Ayyappa idol was decorated with flowers and ornaments as per the customs.

Malayali Samaj of Kerala performed the at Lord Ganesha and Shri Ayyappa temple.

“The 41st day of Mandala Puja in Scorpio month is of prime importance in the 60-day-long puja as it comes one phase,” Sajan Panicker, president of temple society said.

Following the rules taken by the administration due to the pandemic Covid-19, the temple administration modified the Thalapoli Sobha Yatra traditional 101 thalis with only 41 thalis and devotees were allowed to enter the temple in limited numbers following social distancing.

This year, all traditional programs were postponed and only pujas were performed. The pujas started from 6 am and concluded at 9 am.

Pattas (doors) were closed at 11.00 am. In the evening, puja commenced with Thalapoli Shobha Yatra at 6 pm and Deeparadhana at 7.00 pm. After this, Bhajan Sandhya was led by Murali Panickar.

“The 60-day Mandala Puja will conclude on Makar Sankranti, i.e. January 14,” Panicker said.