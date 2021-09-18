Indore: Management expert gives tips taken from Ratan Tata's life

Indore



"Inspirational businessman Ratan Tata says that learning and listening are two things that will take you far in your life. If one wants to make a headway in life, these two things must be followed." Management faculty Pratik Uppal this this while addressing a session on ‘Learning from the Life of Mr Ratan TaTa’ at IMA meeting room on Friday.

Uppal said Tata was raised by his grandmother Navajbhai Tata . She inculcated the values and ethos for which the Tata group is known for.

Uppal threw light on various untouched aspects of life of Ratan Tata and his approach toward life and business. These make him a face in crowded world of successful businessman.



Major takeaways



-Hold the vision, don’t be myopic



-Choose excellence - India was never known for its cars. Indica changed that. The design was made in India, approved by international companies. So that high standards were met .



-Calmness catalyses performance. He had a near death experience when his single engine plane developed a snag. His course mates remember him as being calm.



-Respecting employees personal time - No employee is called for office work after 9 pm



-No special treatments- Rare to see owner standing for security check at his company's hotel



-Following passion- He has been a passionate aviator & that is what brought him close to JRD. He was mentored by the best to become the best.



-Coming back for your loved ones- He was looking forward to settle in USA, but returned to Jamshedpur because his grandmother wanted him to.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:50 AM IST