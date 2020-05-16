Indore Management Association 2020: Phishing attacks rise by 600% in coronavirus time, says Rahul Tyagi, co-founder of Lucideus

Rahul Tyagi, Co-founder, Lucideus, New Delhi has stated that in the last 3 months 16000+ Corona virus related domains registered & Phishing attacks have risen to 600%. Social engineering & ransom ware is rising in an extremely high rate and cost of Covid-19 related hacking tools on dark web is $200.

IT and Cyber security expert Rahul said this while addressing a webinar on Saturday. It was organized by Indore Management Association under its New WebEx Webinar Live session series, Unfolding Secrets: THE IMA Way.

The topic was “Cyber Security in the Covid-19 era & what can organizations do to stay safe”. Rahul started the session by stating that; while the world continues to grapple with this pandemic, there has been a significant increase in cyber attacks, causing serious and unwarranted disruption in business continuity. Hackers are homing in on government health agencies and hospitals, globally, who are struggling to cope with the rapidly increasing cases of patients impacted by corona virus. What will you do if you receive an email sounding legitimate and from the World Health Organization asking you to click on certain links to ensure your health records are with them, and on the basis of which they will provide healthcare facilities, if necessary?

To protect yourself, use two factor authentication and use authenticator applications: Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) across all your social media platforms and email services. It acts as a second layer of protection and, more often than not, can stop hackers from penetrating into sensitive information stored across platforms. Additionally, use authenticator applications.

Another area where hackers have become sophisticated is in Smartphone-based cyber attacks. Cyber criminals generate money by utilizing the smart phone’s RAM and processors for crypto mining, data exfiltration and, in many cases, lock down the device. For example, a recent analysis conducted by Domain Tools shows that cyber-criminals have deployed an Android ransomware called Covid Lock, which claims to be a Covid-19 information tracker, but is actually designed to lock victims’ screens until they pay a ransom.

He further said; Covid – 19 has changed the way people looked at technology, and was the reason of your company’s digital transformation.

Key Takeaways:

-Every Password should be in form of phrases.

-One should use multiple passwords for multiple sites.

-Google authenticator or Microsoft authenticator should be used to protect your passwords.

-Disable the feature of auto download option available in the WhatsApp to secure it from hacking.

-Disable the auto backup option of the Chat in the WhatsApp to secure it from hacking.

-Aware the employees about Phishing scam.

-Do not open the emails which are aggressive.

-Do not open the emails which are aggressive.