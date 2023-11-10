Indore: Man, Woman Hang Self In Two Different Areas

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling at his place in Aerodrome police station area on Wednesday night. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as he did not leave any note. The police recorded the statements of the family members and are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravindra Solanki, a resident of Vijayshri Nagar. He worked in a readymade clothes shop. He had married three years ago and is survived by his wife and a child. The family member found him hanging to the ceiling and took him to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

In another incident, a 23 year-old woman hanged herself at her place in Bhawarkuan police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. The reason behind her extreme step is unknown as no suicide note was recovered from her place.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sobha Bandhwani, a resident of Himmat Nagar in Palda. She had married five years ago and is survived by husband and a two-year-old child. The family is unaware about the reason behind her extreme decision. The police started an investigation in the case and handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

