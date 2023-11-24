Indore: Man Uses ‘Advocate’ Shield To Drive Stolen Car For Six Years

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested while driving a car stolen from Haryana in the city for the last six years, an officer said on Friday.

Interestingly, he was using the registration number of a car that had met with an accident, and to intimidate the police he had pasted a sticker of high court advocate on the car.

The crime branch arrested the accused and looking for other people involved in the crime.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said they had received a tip-off about the stolen vehicle. The crime branch started an investigation and found that the accused lived in the MG Road area. The crime branch officials accompanied by the MG Road police caught the accused Salim, a resident of Nayapura area of the city.

Salim allegedly informed the police that around six years back he along with his friend was passing through the Pologround area when they spotted a Maruti Swift car that had met with an accident parked there. The car was owned by one Dinesh Dave.

Salim took photographs of the car and with the help of the registration number he found out the other details of the car, like the chassis number, engine number etc from the RTO site. He then sent all the details to his accomplice in Haryana who managed to send him a stolen white Maruti Swift car. Salim changed the stolen car’s number plate with the number plate of the other car and also changed the engine number. He also pasted a sticker saying ‘Advocate Indore High Court’ on the car. The police usually do not check vehicles that have such stickers on them.

The car was recovered from the accused and it was handed over to the MG Road police for further investigation.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and the role of his friends is also being investigated by the police.