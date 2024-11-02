Indore: Man Tries To Set Ablaze Security Guard On Refusal To Give Entry To Businessman's Bungalow; Arrested

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for trying to set a security guard of a businessman on fire by pouring petrol on him in the Tukoganj area on Friday, Tukoganj police station staff said. A case has been registered against Rajesh Gangwani, a resident of Annapurna area of the city on the complaint of Navin Khangwal, a resident of Omaxe City.

Khanagwal informed the police that he is employed as a security guard at businessman RC Mittal’s bungalow in New Palasia. On Thursday, he was at the main gate when a person named Rajesh Gangwani, a resident of Annapurna area came there and told him that he was called by Mittal.

When Khanagwal informed him that Mittal was not at home, he left the place after an argument. He returned within 15 minutes and told that he is a doctor and told Khanagwal to open the lock of the gate. Khanagwal didn’t open the lock and the accused poured petrol on Khanagwal and tried to set him ablaze. Khanagwal’s shirt got burnt in the incident.

The accused fled the spot on seeing the guard’s coworker Ram Raghuwanshi rushing towards them. The complainant informed the police that the accused had also fired a bullet using an object like a pistol. The police arrested the accused within a few hours of the incident.

Sources claimed that his wife used to work at Mittal’s place and was fired from her job so the accused had come there to take revenge. Further investigation is on into the case.