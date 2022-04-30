Indore: Man transfers Rs 3 lakh to wrong bank account, cops get him a refund

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fraud investigation cell of the city Crime Branch managed to return Rs 3 lakh to a person who had sent the money from his bank account to the wrong person by mistake. He had entered the wrong digits during an online transaction.

The incident had taken place two months back, but the person who had received the money was not returning it.

According to a crime branch official, the fraud investigation cell took information about the transaction from the complainant Jasvinder. The complainant informed the officials that he had to transfer Rs 3 lakh to his acquaintance. He was processing for the same online banking when he pressed a wrong digit of the bank account and the money got transferred to another bank account. The recipient was from the same bank and the complainant contacted him but the recipient was not returning the money.

After that the complainant had to seek help from the cyber helpline. Later, the officials contacted that person, who admitted his mistake and refunded the entire amount to the complainant’s bank account. After receiving money, the complainant reached the cyber helpline office and thanked the entire team for the same.

The officials said that we should check the bank account number properly before transferring the amount to anyone online. If there is any incident of fraud with any person, they should inform the local police station or the cyber helpline (7049124445) immediately.

