Indore: Man threatens bus driver with knife at Khajrana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant threatened a bus driver by brandishing a knife at him in the Khajrana area on Tuesday, the PS in-charge Dinesh Verma said.

The incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the bus but the accused has not been arrested till the filing of this report.

SECOND INCIDENT SINCE AUGUST

It is the second such incident within four months in which a miscreant threatened the driver in full public view in Khajrana area.

In the video, a man is seen boarding a city bus and soon takes out a knife and threatens the driver over some issue. In the video, the conductor is seen pacifying him. The accused later got off the bus threatening the driver of dire consequences. The passengers, especially women, were terrified following the incident.

However, the wary cops have swung into action but the accused is still at large.

TI Verma said the police have received some information on the accused. His name is Shahzad and he resides in the Azad Nagar police station area. A police team has raided many places but the accused could not be traced. Police believe that he may have fled the city.

Verma, however, assured strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, it was alleged that the police didn’t take the matter seriously. After an officer watched the video, the Khajrana police were instructed to identify the accused.

Similar incident four months ago

A similar incident took place in the Khajrana area four months ago. Two youths, who had boarded a city bus and threatened the driver, were arrested. One of the accused had brandished a knife at the driver and the video of the incident was also circulated on social media. The accused was identified as Ankit and Atul. The duo was arrested with the knife in their possession on August 24. They were taken to the city bus where they apologised to the driver. They also cleaned up the bus in the presence of cops.

