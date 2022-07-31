Indore: Man thrashed by relative dies

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was thrashed by his relative during a family programme in Dwarkapuri area, died during treatment on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday, and are going to add murder section in the FIR against the accused.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the deceased has been identified as Rajesh Chouhan (45), a resident of Rishi Palace Colony.

Rajesh had gone to attend a programme at a relative’s place in Dwarkapuri area on July 28 when he had an argument with Bablu Tanwar over some issue.

Bablu, who was drunk at that time, assaulted him and then fled the scene. Rajesh was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday. TI Dwivedi said that the accused Bablu was arrested on Saturday and he is in jail.