Indore: Man talking on charging mobile phone electrocuted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was electrocuted in Indore late Monday night when he was talking to his wife over a mobile phone which was connected to a charging point, sources said.

The incident took place at Vikram Heights in Chandan Nagar police station, sources added.

The deceased was identified as Sujeet Vishwakarma, a resident of Nalasopara in Mumbai and was working as a carpenter.

Sujeet’s brother Sanjay told the police that the duo had come to Indore a week ago. They were to return to Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Dainikbhaskar.com, Sujeet had dinner and went to his room on Monday night. He plugged in his mobile phone to a charging point and called his wife, the report stated.

On hearing his screaming, his brother ran to his room and found him lying on the ground. He rushed him to MY Hospital, where Sujeet was declared dead.

Doctors said that Sujeet was electrocuted to death.

Chandan Nagar police said that a case had been registered and a probe was on.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:58 PM IST