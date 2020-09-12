Indore: Man takes car on rent, sells it

Indore: A man who had taken a car on rent sold it, but Bhanwarkuan police tracked down the accused and others involved in selling the car.

According to Bhanwarkuwan police station in-charge, Indresh Tripathi, the complainant in the case, Chitaman son of Chaturbhurj Makwana alleged that he has given a car - Maruti Vitara Breeza, worth Rs 11 lakh -, to the accused Rohit, son of Ramesh Verma of Hoshangabad, on rent in February. Because of the lockdown Chitaman was unable to take back his vehicle.

Police said recently Chitaman contacted Rohit to take back his car but the latter kept on avoiding Chitaman. Following the complaint, Hoshangabad police arrested Rohit and confessed that he gave the car to his friend Nitesh of Chhindwara district. A team from Bhawarkuwan police station was sent to Chhindwara. The team raided at Nitesh's place and found that he shifted to Bhopal. The team reached Bhopal and detained Nitesh for interrogation.

In police interrogation, Nitesh told police that he and his friend Krishmurari Pandey created a forged Aadhar card of Chitaman and sold the vehicle to a man in Damoh. The police team reached the buyer in Damoh who said he had bought the vehicle from Nitesh, as the latter had introduced himself as Chitaman. Police recovered the vehicle and took it under custody.

Police arrested Rohit Verma and Krishnamurari Pandey and sent them to jail. Police registered a case against them under Section 420 and 120 (b) of IPC.