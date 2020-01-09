Indore: Man suspected wife’s character, so killed her

Indore: The husband, who killed his wife and her mother in the Dwarkapuri area on Wednesday evening, told police that he suspected his wife was having an affair, so he killed her.

Police said the accused Sandeep Soni had attacked his wife Neetu and mother-in-law Padma with a knife at Padma’s home. Both had died by the time they were taken to hospital. Police registered FIR against accused under Section 307 and 302 of IPC, and produced him before the court on Thursday from where he was sent to jail.

In a video of Sandeep taken in police custody, he confesses to the murder. He is seen telling the police that Neetu had left him and he wanted her to come back, so he went to her mother, Padma’s, house along with his friends. However, they had heated arguments and in a fit of rage, Sandeep stabbed Neetu. When Padma came to save Neetu, Sandeep also stabbed her.

Police said that the Sandeep and Neetu had marital differences. At the beginning of their marriage, they lived peacefully for 5-6 month but after the birth of their daughter, their dispute started.

Earlier, Neetu had registered case under IPC Section 324, 323, 294, 506 and 34 in Dwarkapuri police station against Sandeep twice in 2018 and 2019.