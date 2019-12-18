Indore: Man strangles kills wife to death for refusing money for liquor

Indore: An angry husband strangled his wife in Suraj Nagar of Khajrana area for not paying Rs 100 for liquor. The body of the woman was discovered by her brother when he visited her house, police said.

Accused is under police custody.

According to Khajrana police, 22-year-old Manju was married to accused Vikram for five years. They also have a two-year-old son. Vikram is jobless while Manju worked as a cook at a hotel to support family. Vikram used to demand money to consume liquor from Manju. He would often fight with her for not giving money.

According to police, he assaulted her and demanded money on Tuesday evening. Manju’s brother Sandeep told police that her sister informed him about the fight and therefore he reached her house to settle the matter.

When Sandeep reached his house after settling the dispute between Manju and her husband, he found that he left his wallet at Manju's house. So, he went back again to her house. When he reached her house, he saw his brother-in-law, Vikram, standing at the main gate and looked nervous. Seeing Sandeep at his house, Vikram fled. When Sandeep entered the house, he found his sister lying unconscious on the floor. He examined her and found that she was dead, police said.

Police said Manju was strangled to death. Police arrested Vikram who confessed killing his wife.