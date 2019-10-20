Indore: Man stages own kidnapping to extract money from wife

Indore: A trader has plotted his own kidnapping to extract money from his wife in Khajrana area. He was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday as he failed to succeed in his plan.

The accused sent his own photographs in which his mouth and hands were tied to his wife’s sister-in-law residing in Ghaziabad to scare the family members for ransom.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that a woman named Bharti Choudhary, a resident of New Harsiddhi Nagar in Khajrana had lodged a complaint that her husband Manoj Singh Choudhary went missing on October 10, 2019. He left home to bring grocery and didn’t return. Wife searched for him but he could not be traced.

Police were investigating the case when Bharti again reached the police station and told the police officials that her sister-in-law Reena received messages and photos of Manoj on her WhatsApp Messanger in which Manoj’s mouth and hand were tied and dumped in a dark room. Bharti doesn’t have smart phone so she gave the mobile number of a neighbour to Reena to send the pictures of Manoj.

Manoj later made a phone call to Bharti and told her that he was kidnapped by some people who are demanding Rs 4 lakh as ransom. He told his wife to send money in a given bank account otherwise they would kill him. After this information, the police had registered a case against unidentified persons and started an investigation. The messages from Manoj’s mobile phone were received from different locations. Police team came to know that ATM of Manoj was used in Delhi, Mathura and Jaipur. After that, a police team was sent to Jaipur. The team searched him in Japur and finally nabbed him from a hotel there.

Manoj told the police that he runs a mobile phone shop in Chitra Nagar while his wife runs a shop near his shop. Manoj was facing financial difficulties and was heavy debt, so he prepared the plan to get money.