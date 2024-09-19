 Indore: Man Stabbed Just For Honking; Case Registered
Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim who was returning home with his family from Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

Thursday, September 19, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Honking proved costly for a man after three individuals stabbed him over trivial affairs in Indore's Banganga area on Tuesday. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim who was returning home with his family from Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

According to the police, one Deepak lodged a complaint stating that he was returning home by driving a vehicle with his father, mother, wife and sister from Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Monday night when three individuals namely Gotiya, Dharam and Ganesh were standing and blocking the road in Bhagirathpura area.

The incident happened on September 6 when the victim was going in his car and the three accused were walking on the road. When the victim asked the accused not to walk on the road and clear the way, they stabbed him following an altercation.

