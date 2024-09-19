Indore: Man Stabbed Just For Honking; Case Registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Honking proved costly for a man after three individuals stabbed him over trivial affairs in Indore's Banganga area on Tuesday. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim who was returning home with his family from Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

According to the police, one Deepak lodged a complaint stating that he was returning home by driving a vehicle with his father, mother, wife and sister from Khajrana Ganesh Temple on Monday night when three individuals namely Gotiya, Dharam and Ganesh were standing and blocking the road in Bhagirathpura area.

When he honked and asked them to clear the way, they began to abuse him and his family members. He objected to it after which one of them took out a knife and stabbed him.

The accused also attacked his father when he went to rescue him. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 115, (2)296, 118(1), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of BNS. In a similar incident, two persons were arrested and a minor boy was detained by the police in connection with stabbing of a caterer in Khajrana area a few weeks ago.

The incident happened on September 6 when the victim was going in his car and the three accused were walking on the road. When the victim asked the accused not to walk on the road and clear the way, they stabbed him following an altercation.