Indore: Man stabbed for Rs 5

Indore: A paan shop-owner was stabbed over a petty issue on Tuesday in Chandan Nagar area.

According to police, Roopsingh Parmar filed a complaint against Imaan Salaam of Friends Colony. He stated in his complaint that Imaan came to his shop to buy a tobacco pouch of Rs 10.

He paid Rs 5 for that pouch. When he asked Imaan to pay the remaining amount, the accused argued with him. Later, Imaan beat him up and also stabbed him. Police are investigating the case.