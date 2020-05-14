Indore: Man spits tobacco on road, fined with Rs 1000

Spot fine was imposed on a man for spitting on the road on Thursday. The man was stopped by traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya who informed IMC officials who imposed the fine.

Biloniya and his team were deployed near Mrignayani Square in MG Road area when they spotted a man opening his car's door and spitting tobacco on the road. Biloniya immediately informed the IMC and their came slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on the offender.

In March the state government had prohibited spitting on the road or public places with a provision of fine of Rs 1000 against the offender, under Section - 418 A and 426 A of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 and under Section 346 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 1961. The government had also made wearing of masks compulsory in public places due to the spread of coronavirus.