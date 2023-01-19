Indore: Man shoots wife in leg after argument 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was shot at and injured by her husband following an argument between them under the Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. The woman was hit with the bullet in one of her legs and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. After the statements of the woman, her husband was detained by the police and further investigation is underway.

The incident took place in Jhalaria village. The woman named Babli Dubey, 45 year, a resident of Jhalaria village was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the woman is stated to be out of danger.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said that accused Vinod Dubey was detained a few hours after the incident. He informed the police that he is employed as a security guard somewhere in the Khudel area and was staying separated from the family for a few days. When he reached home and said that he wanted to stay with his family but the wife refused to let him stay. They had an argument over the same and the situation turned ugly after which the accused fired on her with his licensed gun and fled from the scene. Their daughter Meenu was also there at the time of the incident. She with the help of other people took her mother to the hospital and lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on into the case.

TI Jamre further said that Vinod had fired a bullet in the air in 2021 too and at that time too, he was booked by the police.

