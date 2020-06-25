Indore: Man pulls trigger, shoots dog

Indore: In the trying times of Covid pandemic, instead of feeding stray animals, beast cruelty was displayed at large when a stray dog was allegedly shot by a man in Lasudiya police station area on Thursday.

According to police, a case was registered against Shoaib of Gulab Bagh Colony by one Priyanshu Jain.

Police said the complainant told police that Shoaib allegedly had shot down a stray dog in his area. The bullet got into the shoulder of the dog. The bullet is also visible in the X-ray.

A case under section 428 of IPC and Section 11 of Cruelty against Animal Act 1960 has been filed.

Complainant Priyanshu reached the spot with her team and rushed the injured animal to a city vet hospital. The dog is reportedly undergoing treatment.

Police said strict actions will be taken against the accused. Police are scanning CCTVs in the area and also cross-checked the bullet and the license of the gun.