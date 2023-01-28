Indore: Man ‘pays’ Rs 5.48L to get work from home job, Crime Branch arrests conmen

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the pretext of getting data entry work, a man was duped by fraudsters in Punjab. The victim was cheated of Rs 5.48 lakh. Police on Friday arrested the accused.

A complaint was made by one Mahesh Rathore to the Crime Branch, in which he said that while surfing the internet for online jobs, an popped up on shine.com with the contact number of Easyway publication company. The complainant said he dialled the number hoping to get the job.

On inquiry, the accused Puneet Yadav and Inder Sain of Punjab spilled the beans to the fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch.

During interrogation, they confessed to the cops that they conned the naive Mahesh to pay for the work accuracy software, its updated version, they also charged him to procure his GST and trade licenses, open a salary account and get other bank-related jobs done. For this, they charged him in phases to the tune of Rs 5.48 lakh.

