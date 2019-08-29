Indore: Man, parents arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

Indore : Police arrested a man and his parents in connection with suicide of his wife in Aerodrome area on Tuesday. They harassed her constantly due to which she suffered from depression.

Aerodrome police station incharge Ashok Kumar Patidar said Aarti Rathore, 25, a resident of Nagin Nagar, committed suicide by hanging herself at his in-laws’ house on July 10 this year. CSP (Malharganj) Sheshnarayan Tiwari investigated the matter.

During the investigation, it was found that Aarti was being harassed by husband Pawan, father-in-law and mother-in-law. Aarti wanted to complete her college education but the accused did not allow her and forced her to produce child. The accused have been booked under Sections 306, 498 of IPC.

Five including hubby booked for dowry harassment

Police booked a man from Gujarat and four of his family members for demanding Rs 5 lakh in dowry in Sadar Bazaar area on Tuesday. Rambagh resident Prachi Singh Khegar lodged a complaint that she was being harassed by her husband Anurag Singh and four other family members for dowry. The accused threatened to divorce her if she did not bring money.