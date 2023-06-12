Indore: Man Offers To Help Woman With Bail Of Her Husband, Rapes Her 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman whose husband is serving a jail sentence was raped by a man who promised to help her secure bail for her husband. When the husband did not get the bail the accused asked the woman to marry her, took her to a house and established physical relations with her. The incident took place in the Lasudia area and the man was booked for his act on Sunday.

The woman’s husband is in jail in connection with a case. Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the 26-year-old woman of the area has lodged a complaint that she got married in 2019. After a few months of her marriage, her husband was arrested in connection with a case and she was searching for an advocate to fight his case. At that time, the accused told her that he would help her secure her husband’s bail and met the woman with some advocates but her husband did not get bail.

The accused later informed the woman that her husband is in jail in connection with a scam and won’t get bail. Later, he told the woman to marry him. He had taken the woman to a house and made physical relations with her there and took her pictures and made a video.

When her husband came out of jail, she informed him about the incident. Her husband talked with the accused over the phone and told him to delete the photos of his wife but the accused did not do so and was still forcing the woman to make physical relations with him. When the woman refused for the same, the accused threatened to circulate her video and pictures on social media. The police are searching for him.