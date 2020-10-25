Indore: Man murdered for teasing accused

Indore: Police arrested a person on Sunday in connection with the murder of Javed Shah in Chandan Nagar area. The deceased was an ex-employee working at the shop of the accused's father, and used to tease the accused, which led to his murder, police said.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said that Javed Shah, a resident of Chanduwala Road was stabbed to death at his workplace on Saturday. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been attacked with a heavy object due to which he received serious injuries and died during the treatment in a city hospital. The police arrested Jishan of Patnipura area within hours of the incident.

The accused allegedly told the police that his father runs a glass moulding shop in the area and Javed was an ex-employee of his father’s shop. Jishan said Javed often used to tease him due to which angered him.

On Sunday, he met him at a glass godown where Javed teased him once again and they had an argument and Jishan attacked him using a knife and a heavy object.