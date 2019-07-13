Indore: Man killed, wife critically injured in road accident

Indore: A 40-year-old man was killed while his wife was critically injured after their bike rammed a stationary truck in Betma area on Thursday night. According to the police, deceased identified as Rajendra Rathore, a resident of Sadalpur, was returning home from Indore with his wife Manju when he lost control and rammed into a stationary dumper truck near Mothla village on Indore-Ahmadabad Highway. The couple was critically injured in the accident. Passersby informed the police and they were rushed to a hospital, where Rajendra was declared brought dead while Manju was undergoing treatment.

The dumper truck driver has been booked by the police and a search was on for him. In another incident, 49-year-old Anil Singh Rathore of Jagjeevanram Nagar area of the city was killed after being hit by a passenger bus in Betma area. Police said that Anil was on his way to Indore when the bus hit him. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment. The bus driver fled the scene soon after the incident.