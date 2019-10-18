Indore man killed, son injured in car-bus collision in Agar

Indore/Agar: One person was killed and his son seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling met an head-on collision with a bus on Indore – Kota Road.

Accident took place near Amla village on Friday afternoon when Indore resident Anil Gupta and his son Divyansh heading towards Susner village in their car MP 09 CC 1674 when a bus from opposite direction rammed their car. Anil Gupta was died on the spot, while Divyansh suffered serious injuries. He was taken to nearby health centre, from where he referred to Ujjain. Gupta family members later took him to Indore.