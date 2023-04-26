Indore: Man killed, five family members hurt after speeding truck rams into house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a recklessly driven truck rammed into a house killing a man and injuring five of his family members in the Khudel police station jurisdiction late Monday. All were sleeping at the time of the incident. The police seized the truck and started a search for the errant driver. Some other houses were also damaged in the accident.

According to the Khudel police station staff, the incident took place in Dudhiya village on Nemawar Road. Shankarlal Baghela (55) of the village was killed while his brothers Gulab Singh, Anokhilal, Gulab’s daughter Payal, wife Meena, and son Narendra got injured and are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Their house is situated near the road and the family members were sleeping inside the house when a speeding truck rammed into it. Other houses were also damaged by the truck. After the accident, the truck driver managed to flee from there. The villagers informed the police and took the injured people to the hospital but Shankarlal could not be saved.

The truck is registered in Rajasthan, and it was going at a high speed due to which the driver lost control. The investigation is on to know the circumstances behind the accident.