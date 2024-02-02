 Indore: Man Joins Police Force With Fake Caste Certificate, Gets 10-Yrs In Jail
A case was registered against the accused at Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, Satyanarayan Vaishnav (59) who had landed a job as a police constable by producing a fake caste certificate was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday. 

According to DPO Sanjeev Srivastava, the sentence was pronounced by the Court of Fourth Additional Sessions Court Jaideep Singh. On May 06, 2006, the police received a complaint that accused constable Satyanarayan had got the job by presenting a fake caste certificate. During investigation, the applicant and other people told police that the accused had obtained the job by presenting a fake caste certificate denoting that he belonged to the Kori Samaj whereas in reality, he is a Brahmin. 

The fake caste certificate has been issued from the Tehsil Office of Magistrate and Additional Tehsildar Indore on the basis of an affidavit submitted by the accused. A case was registered against the accused at Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station. 

Man sentenced 20-yrs RI in POCSO case

A special court sentenced a man who sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also recommended that the victim girl be given Rs 2 lakh as compensation. The accused named Parmal belongs to Shivpuri. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the incident took place on December 31, 2019.

The accused had taken a room on rent from the victim's grandmother in Indore. He called the five-year-old victim to his room and she came out of the room crying and complained about him to her grandmother who reported the matter to the police. Special Judge Rashmi Walter sentenced the accused Parmal Jatav to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 under the POCSO Act. Special Public Prosecutor Preeti Aggarwal appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

