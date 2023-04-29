Indore: Man jailed for 20 years for sodomising 7-yr-old

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old man who had sexually harassed a seven-year-old boy was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by the court on Friday.

District prosecution (media in-charge) Abhishek Jain said that court of 13th additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSOAct) sentenced the convict Shailesh (57) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The case was represented by special public prosecutor Sushila Rathore and assistant district public prosecution officer Amita Jaiswal. The court recommended compensation of Rs 50,000 for the victim.

The father of the victim had complained to police his landlord Shailesh, who lived in the same house had lured his son to his room with biscuits and then had sexually assaulted him. The boy came home and told his mother about it.