Indore: Man in debt ends life

Indore: A 31-year-old property dealer committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his residence in Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday. A suicide note was recovered from his underwear where he mentioned that he was under debt and the moneylender from whom he had borrowed was harassing him.

Investigating officer, SI Narendra Amkare, said that the deceased has been identified as Raja Choudhary, a resident of Ahirkhedi. He was found hanging by one of his family members on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

SI Amkare said that he worked as a property dealer and he bought a plot for Rs 20 lakh, for which he had borrowed money from a moneylender. But as he was facing financial difficulties, he could not repay and was being harassed by the moneylender and had gone into depression. The police did not disclose the name of the moneylender, saying that investigations were on.