Indore: Man in cop net for shouting at acting CMHO

Misbehaving with the acting Chief Medical and Health Officer proved dear to a man as the officer lodged a complaint against him at Central Kotwali Police Station.

Acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadaria lodged a complaint against one Baljit Singh, resident of Kohinoor Nagar, on Sunday night after which police registered an FIR under sections 186, 188, 294, 506 of IPC and relevant charges under Doctors’ Protection Act.

Accused Baljeet Singh had reached the CMHO office around 8 pm on Sunday and created ruckus alleging discrimination in action on COVID-19 patients as houses of laymen were being sealed when someone was tested positive but no action was taken on ministers.

“He was shouting in the CMHO office for not sealing the house of Health Minister Tulsi Silawat even when three members of his family had tested positive. Initially, the accused lodged a complaint over which the CMHO told him to take appropriate action over his complaint but later the accused started shouting,” sources said.

Dr Purnima Gadaria said she tried to pacify the complainant and ensured to see what can be done.

“He had half knowledge and started misbehaving. He shouted at me and other officials and even threatened of dire consequences. We tried to calm him down but he misbehaved with me after which I had to call the police. I also recorded his voice when he was shouting and misbehaving,” she said.

The lady official also said the accused had come after the official timing even as they were working on COVID-19 related works.

Meanwhile, police said that investigation in the matter has been started.