Indore: Man hit by passenger bus, dies

Indore: A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Lasudia area late on Tuesday. He was going to attend a marriage function of a relative when a bus hit him. The police have registered a case against the errant driver of the bus and initiated a probe.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mahendra Singh (30), a resident of Niranjanpur area. He was going to attend a marriage function of his relative in Barkheda village on his bike when a passenger bus hit him near Dewasnaka Square on Tuesday night. He got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The police have seized the bus and arrested the driver. It is said that the bus was heading towards Dewas from the city when the accident happened. The police are collecting information from near the spot to know about the circumstances under which the accident occurred.