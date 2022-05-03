Indore: Man held with stolen ​​ goods worth lakhs

Indore

​A ​joint team of ​C​rime ​B​ranch and Lasudia police station arrested a man with stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees on Tuesday. The accused allegedly c​​onfessed committing theft at two places in the city. He is being questioned further.

According to the police, information was received that a person who was involved in two theft cases in the Lasudia area, ​had been spotted there. The ​C​rime ​B​ranch and Lasudia police station team gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him. The accused was identified as Babu, a resident of Malharganj.

​Following sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed committing theft at two places​; Mahalaxmi Nagar and Scheme Number 114. Following the lead given by the accused, the police have seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, an expensive watch, a silver coin from the accused. The accused was handed over to the Lasudia police station staff and he is being questioned for other such crimes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:54 PM IST