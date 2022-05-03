Indore: Man held with stolen ​​ goods worth lakhs

Indore
A joint team of Crime Branch and Lasudia police station arrested a man with stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees on Tuesday. The accused allegedly confessed committing theft at two places in the city. He is being questioned further.
According to the police, information was received that a person who was involved in two theft cases in the Lasudia area, had been spotted there. The Crime Branch and Lasudia police station team gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him. The accused was identified as Babu, a resident of Malharganj.
Following sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed committing theft at two places; Mahalaxmi Nagar and Scheme Number 114. Following the lead given by the accused, the police have seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, an expensive watch, a silver coin from the accused. The accused was handed over to the Lasudia police station staff and he is being questioned for other such crimes.
