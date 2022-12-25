Indore: Man held for unnatural sex with 9-yr-old boy

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a man for sodomising a 9-year-old boy in the Chandan Nagar area. The accused is an electrician and he had gone to the victim's place for some electric work.

According to Chandan Nagar police station incharge Abhay Nema, the boy informed the police that he was alone at home when a person who said that he is an electrician came home. According to the victim the accused named Sohail threatened him and did unnatural sex with him. The boy tried to oppose but he was terrified by the accused. Somehow he reported the matter to the family members after which the police complaint was lodged.

After registering a case, the accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is on.